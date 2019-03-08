JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Rupee slips 17 paise against US dollar in early trade
Business Standard

Rating agencies have a critical role in financial sector: RBI governor

Das Thursday held a meeting with top officials of credit rating agencies as part of stakeholder consultation exercise

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference in Mumbai (Photo-KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das Friday said credit rating agencies play a critical role in the stability and efficient functioning of the financial sector.

Das Thursday held a meeting with top officials of credit rating agencies as part of stakeholder consultation exercise.

"Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) have a critical role in the financial sector, its stability and efficient functioning. Held a meeting with MD/CEOs of CRAs yesterday as part of stakeholder consultation," he tweeted.

Domestic credit rating agencies include Care, Icra and India Ratings and Research.

CRAs have off late come under criticism for failing to timely identify the stressed assets of IL&FS, which saw a series of defaults in loan repayments.
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 17:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements