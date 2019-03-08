Rating agencies have a critical role in financial sector: RBI governor

Reserve Bank Governor Friday said credit play a critical role in the stability and efficient functioning of the financial sector.

Das Thursday held a meeting with top officials of credit as part of stakeholder consultation exercise.

"Credit (CRAs) have a critical role in the financial sector, its stability and efficient functioning. Held a meeting with MD/CEOs of CRAs yesterday as part of stakeholder consultation," he tweeted.

Domestic credit rating agencies include Care, and

CRAs have off late come under criticism for failing to timely identify the stressed assets of IL&FS, which saw a series of defaults in loan repayments.