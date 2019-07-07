Chetan Bhagat to deliver motivational talk in Patna on July 14

Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat will visit the city next week to motivate young men and women converging here from across the state for a function organized by the Bihar Skill Development Mission (BSDM).

Bhagat, on whose novel "Three Mistakes of My Life" Aamir Khan's blockbuster "3 Idiots" was based, made the announcement in a video posted on the website of BSDM which is holding a three-day "Skill Carnival" beginning on July 13.

"Namaskar friends, I am looking forward to visit the ancient city of Pataliputra, or Patna, the land of Buddha and Mahavira, on July 14", Bhagat says in the video in chaste Hindi.

"When we meet, we will share our dreams and our experiences. Our meeting is going to be very special as we will learn about our aspirations and motivate ourselves to fulfil these", Bhagat - whose another work "Half Girlfriend" had a boy from Bihar as its protagonist - says.

"Your faith and your participation would be vital for determining the future course of the country and the world. So, see you on July 2014", Bhagat - who has also wrote a non- fiction book "What Young India Wants" and is a regular columnist for many journals - signs off.

According to the state's Principal Secretary, Labour Resources, Deepak Kumar Singh, the carnival is being held as part of the World Skill Youth Day celebrations which falls on July 15, the day when the function comes to a close.

Motivational talks will be held, along with cultural activities, on the first two days. Renowned actor Ashish Vidyarthi has already announced his availability for delivering the motivational talk on the inaugural day, Singh told PTI.

Besides, the participants will be showcasing the various skills they have learnt under programmes run by the BSDM. Prizes will be distributed among commendable performers on the final day, he added.

Founded in 2010, the BSDM started functioning actively 2016 onwards mainly on account of the saat nishchay (seven resolves) programme which accords top priority to make the youth employable, the principal secretary said.

Notably, the seven resolves were promises that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made to the voters of Bihar ahead of the 2015 Assembly polls which included improving sanitation, uninterrupted power supply and availability of piped water to all households among other things.

