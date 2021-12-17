17 wagons of goods train derail in Naxal-hit Dantewada, no casualty

Seventeen wagons of a goods train derailed on the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam railway section in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit district on Friday, a senior police official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The incident took place at 4.05 am between Bhansi and Kamaloor stations, when the iron ore-laden train was heading to Visakhapatnam from Kirandul (Dantewada), Superintendent of Police Abshishek Pallava said.

The movement of trains was disrupted between Jagdalpur and Kirandul due to derailment, he said.

Ruling out the possibility of involvement of Maoists in it, Pallava said, "Prima facie, the incident occurred due to mechanical reasons. It does not appear to be the handiwork of Naxals as Maoist banners or posters were not found at the site and the movement of ultras was also not reported there."



The exact cause of the incident will be known after the investigation by railway personnel, he said.

A teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) has reached the spot, the SP said, adding that track restoration work is underway to facilitate the movement of trains.

