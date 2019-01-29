China executes man who killed 15 people in car attack

Chinese authorities on Tuesday executed a man who killed 15 people after ramming a car into a crowded square in central province last year.

Last September, ploughed a into pedestrians at a public square in Hengdong city before slashing at people with a shovel and dagger.

Fifteen people were killed and 43 others were injured.

The in province said Tuesday it "carried out the death penalty" on for "endangering public security through dangerous methods".

had called him a "vengeful repeat offender" at the time, naming drug charges, theft and intentionally causing hurt as previous offences in their statement.

has experienced a spate of similar incidents in recent months. In late November, a car ploughed into a group of children crossing a street in front of an in northeastern province, killing five people and injuring at least 19.

The said he "chose his victims at random" and had reportedly been contemplating suicide due to domestic troubles before the tragedy occurred.

In December, eight people were killed and 22 injured after a man hijacked a bus and crashed into pedestrians in eastern province.

He had killed a before commandeering the bus, according to reports by Chinese media.

