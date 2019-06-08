China to set up system to safeguard technology security

plans to establish a system to ensure "national security" in technology, reported Saturday amid an expanding trade war with the which has snared Chinese tech

The powerful has been tasked with establishing a list system to "more effectively forestall and defuse national security risks," the agency said.

Xinhua did not elaborate or state whether the move was linked to the trade war but said "detailed measures will be unveiled in the near future".

and resumed their trade battle last month when trade talks in the US ended without a deal and US raised tariffs on USD 200 billion in Chinese goods, which retaliated to with its own tariff hike on billions worth US goods.

The trade war has stepped up in recent weeks with Washington's move to blacklist over national security concerns, threatening the firm's global ambitions.

The placed on an "entity list" on grounds of national security on May 16, a move that curbs its access to US-made components it needs for its equipment.

A 90-day reprieve was later issued.

"Based on what I know, is building a management mechanism to protect China's key technologies," Hu Xijin, the of the Chinese daily Global Times, said Saturday on

"This is a major step to improve its system, and also a move to counter US crackdown. Once taking effect, some technology exports to the US will be subject to the control," Hu said.

accuses Trump of wanting to thwart Huawei's development because the company is the world in next-generation and faces no US competition.

Following Washington's move, on Thursday said it would draw up its own blacklist of "unreliable" foreign companies, which could target US and international firms that have cut off supplies to Huawei.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)