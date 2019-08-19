'Be cautious': China warns Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong

-
ALSO READ
As Hong Kong protests continue to grow, would China risk another Tiananmen?
Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen as city tries to protect its own freedoms
Hong Kong protests have residents plotting their exit to Canada, Australia
Satellite photos show Chinese armoured personnel carriers near Hong Kong
Trump warns China against 'Tiananmen Square' like crackdown in Hong Kong
-
China's embassy in Ottawa has warned Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong's affairs.
A spokesman posted a statement on the embassy website on Sunday saying that "the Canadian side should be cautious with its words and deeds."
Canada and the EU issued a joint statement on Saturday saying the right of peaceful assembly is enshrined in basic law in Hong Kong.
Weeks of protests in the Chinese territory show no sign of relenting. The movement's demands include the resignation of the city leader, democratic elections and an independent investigation into police use of force.
Mainland Chinese police are holding drills in nearby Shenzhen, prompting speculation they could be sent in to suppress the protests.
Relations between Canada and China are at their worst since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU