JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Trump warns China against 'Tiananmen Square' like crackdown in Hong Kong

China's missiles can destroy US' Pacific bases in hours: Sydney think tank
Business Standard

'Be cautious': China warns Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong

Canada and the EU issued a joint statement on Saturday saying the right of peaceful assembly is enshrined in basic law in Hong Kong

AP | PTI  |  Toronto 

hong kong protests
File photo of protests in Hong Kong | Photo: AP/PTI

China's embassy in Ottawa has warned Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong's affairs.

A spokesman posted a statement on the embassy website on Sunday saying that "the Canadian side should be cautious with its words and deeds."

Canada and the EU issued a joint statement on Saturday saying the right of peaceful assembly is enshrined in basic law in Hong Kong.

Weeks of protests in the Chinese territory show no sign of relenting. The movement's demands include the resignation of the city leader, democratic elections and an independent investigation into police use of force.

Mainland Chinese police are holding drills in nearby Shenzhen, prompting speculation they could be sent in to suppress the protests.

Relations between Canada and China are at their worst since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.
First Published: Mon, August 19 2019. 05:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU