Cinepolis says it plans to increase screens to 600 in India by

Cinepolis, one of the largest movie theatre circuits in the world, intends to increase its footprint in by having 600 screens by 2022 while globally it wants to have 6,500 screens by the year-end.

"Cinepolis is in 30 cities and (anotherbrand) is in 41 cities. Together we have 374 screens in 61cities. Cinepolis expects to reach a target of completing 600screens by 2022 in India," Javier Sotomayor, director ofCinepolis Asia, told reporters Thursday.

Sotomayor was speaking at the announcement of the launch of its 10-screen megaplex in Forum Shantiniketan in Bengaluru.

The megaplex will have the first Cinepolis Junior in

Cinepolis Megaplex in Bengaluru will be the third in Indiaafter Pune and Thane.

Speaking about its global presence, Sotomayor said by 2018, the number of screens touched 6,016 in 18 countries and by end of the 2019 calendar year, it aims to increase its screens to 6,500.

The is also the core of the theatre circuit.

It started with and will have its presence in Oman,the and

About the Cinepolis Junior in Bengaluru, Sotomayor said the specially designed offers kids a space to enjoy the magic of movies.

It provides fun seating options with designated play area which allows them to enjoy 15 minutes of playtime before every show.

