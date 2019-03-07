Last rites of Matua matriarch Binapani Devi held

The last rites of community matriarch Binapani Devi, who died in a city hospital on Tuesday, was held with full state honours and gun salute in district Thursday.

The mortal remains of Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boro Ma', was taken to various streets in a procession before it was consigned to flames at a crematorium in Thakurnagar.

Thakurnagar is the headquarters of the Mahasangh, the central body of the scheduled caste community which is a significant political force in the state.

The last rites, attended by thousands of followers of Boro Ma, were earlier scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening.

It was rescheduled on Thursday to enable the community members pay their last respect to

The funeral pyre was lit by Boro Ma's younger son Manjul

Her elder son Thakur, who was a MP, died in 2014.

Manjul was a MLA and but he had resigned and contested as a BJP candidate in Bongaon Lok Sabha bypoll in 2015 but was defeated by his sister-in-law and Kapil Krishna's wife

After Boro Ma's death on Tuesday at the age of 100, her body was taken in a flower-bedecked hearse from state-run to Thakurnagar the next day in presence of state and

Matua votes were considered a major factor in the Trinamool Congress' win in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls.

had met this February during his visit to Thakurnagar in North 24 district where he addressed a rally.

The Matuas originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, and began migrating to at the beginning of the 1950s, mostly due to religious persecution.

With an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state, Matuas can influence results in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 districts.

However, many of them are claimed to have still not got Indian citizenship.

