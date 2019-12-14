Citizenship Act: As protests grip North East, US issues travel advisory

The US has issued a travel advisory for its citizens asking them to "exercise caution" while travelling to the northeast India, which has witnessed violent protests against the amended citizenship act.

The advisory also said the US government has temporarily suspended official travels to Assam, the epicentre of the protests.

"US citizens in the northeastern states of India should exercise caution in light of media reports of protests and violence in response to the approval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Government curfews are in place in some areas. Internet and mobile communications may be disrupted. Transport may be affected in various parts," the advisory read.

The US Embassy has also listed out precautions for its citizens staying in the northeastern states, asking them to avoid areas with "demonstrations and civil disturbances", being aware of their surroundings, and keep a "low profile" among others.

Several parts of the northeast India have witnessed violent protests over the past few days against the Citizenship Amendment Act which expedites citizenship applications from religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but not Muslims.

There has been no major incident on Saturday though.