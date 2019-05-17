Citroen sets 1.5 million units production target by 2021-22

French Citroen is planning to increase production to 1.5 million units by 2021-22 globally with new range of vehicles, and will considerably contribute to this growth story, a top said.

"I have an objective to grow the volumes from 1 million units to 1.5 million units by 2021-22 worldwide. The key aspect is - I need to become more international because I cannot be totally reliant on I need to have a balanced portfolio of regions. So, if something goes wrong in Europe, I know I have strong regions to on," said here.

She said, after the flagship vehicle is launched in by 2020, there will be new products coming in from 2021.

"So, by 2023-24, we are expecting the culmination of that building exponentially. So, the 1.5 million will grow further. But, before that 1.5 million will not be much from because India would literally have launched one vehicle by 2021. By three years, it will be much bigger as a proportion of the total mix," she added.

Today, is the company's biggest market, while is the second.

"By 2023-24, India needs to be moving up the ranking," Jackson added.

The auto company is planning to exploit growth potential for Citroen in geographies such as Southeast Asia, India, It is already present these regions.

"We believe we have got opportunities and India is a big part of how we can improve. Look at the size of the market. By 2025, somebody tells me it could be 6 million. India will be one of the biggest market," the said.

Citroen Senior (marketing operations in India), Saurabh Vatsa said the commercial production of C5 Aircross SUV will begin in India from the third quarter of next calendar year.

"We will import the components and locally assemble them. However, in the next phase under our C Cubed program, we will locally integrate 90 per cent to be competitive," Vatsa said.

Meanwhile, Citroen Senior (sales and & marketing in India) Roland Bouchara, said the company is also planning to manufacture accessories that can be easily fitted at home.

"We will manufacture these accessories in India to customise the exterior and the interior of our vehicles in different colours and styles to suit different tastes. It can customise their or change the look in every few months or years," Bouchara said.

Citroen is a brand of PSA Group, which has another four -- Peugeot, DS, and Vauxhall.

The company, at the beginning of 2017, had signed two joint venture agreements with CK Birla.

