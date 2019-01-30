Civilian flight operations likely to start from Hindon airbase in March

Civilian flight operations from is likely to start from March, a said Wednesday.

The has already permitted use of the for civilian flights under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik).

Flights under the UDAN are expected to start operating from from the first week of March, the said.

The move is also expected to help in reducing the load at the (IGIA) in the national capital.

UDAN seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying more affordable.

Last week, the announced awarding 235 routes under the third round of UDAN.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)