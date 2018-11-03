CK Nayudu Trophy: 'Perfect 10' for Sidak Singh against Manipur

For young left-arm spinner Sidak Singh, it was a dream come true when he claimed all 10 wickets of an innings.

Turning out for Puducherry against in an U-23 match of the C K Nayudu Trophy, 19-year-old Sidak returned with exceptional figures of 10-31 in 17.5 overs with seven maidens.

The match is being played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh-born Sidak had represented in seven T20s, but is now playing for Puducherry as an 'outstation'

Courtesy Sidak's heroics, were bundled out for a meagre 71 in their first innings.

Of the 10 wickets, three wickets were caught and bowled.

Sidak at the age of 15 was the youngest to play for after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had donned the jersey at 14.

It is very rare in the history of the game when a bowler takes all 10 wickets in an innings.

Veteran India leg spinner had achieved the feat against in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in and equalled feat.

Puducherry managed to put 105 in their first innings.

