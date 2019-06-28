CM announces Rs 3 lakh relief to kin of deceased TV journalist

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Friday announced a solatium of Rs three lakh to the family members of a TV journalist, who along with his wife and mother, died in a fire accident.

The Chief Minister said he was saddened by the tragic incident and expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased and presspersons.

"I have ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh from CM's Relief Fund to the family members," he said in a statement here.

The journalist Prasanna, his wife Archana and mother Revathi were found dead in their house Thursday.

Police said a suspected gas leak from a refrigerator may have caused the deaths.

The journalist was working with a Tamil channel owned by the ruling AIADMK.

