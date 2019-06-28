CM announces Rs 3 lakh relief to kin of deceased TV journalist

-
ALSO READ
TN CM announces Rs 3 lakh relief to kin of 17 electrocution
TN CM Palaniswami files defamation case against journalist Samuel Mathews
Plea to restrain Stalin from linking TN CM to Kodanad case
TN CM condoles death of 36 fire service men, announces Rs 1.08
TN Governor, CM extend Tamil New Year wishes
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Friday announced a solatium of Rs three lakh to the family members of a TV journalist, who along with his wife and mother, died in a fire accident.
The Chief Minister said he was saddened by the tragic incident and expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased and presspersons.
"I have ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh from CM's Relief Fund to the family members," he said in a statement here.
The journalist Prasanna, his wife Archana and mother Revathi were found dead in their house Thursday.
Police said a suspected gas leak from a refrigerator may have caused the deaths.
The journalist was working with a Tamil news channel owned by the ruling AIADMK.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU