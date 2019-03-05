Cognizant acquires fintech software firm Meritsoft

-
ALSO READ
Cognizant to acquire Softvision
Cognizant quarterly results beat expectations, appoints new CEO
Cognizant posts net income of USD 648 mn in Q4 2018; names new CEO
Cognizant Q3 net dips 3.6% to $477 mn, revises revenue outlook
Razorpay launches business banking and lending, targets annualised disbursal rate of USD 100 Mn by 2019
-
IT major Cognizant Tuesday said it has acquired Meritsoft, a privately-held financial software company based in Dublin, Ireland.
Meritsoft, which offers solutions for post-trade processing, counts five of the world's eight leading investment banks among its clients, Cognizant said in a statement.
Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Sean Middleton, president at Cognizant Accelerator said banking and financial services is one of the largest industries that Cognizant serves.
"Meritsoft brings proven automation expertise in case management, regulatory compliance, payment and settlement of claims, and tax and brokerage cash flows to help our clients in transforming their businesses for the digital era," he added.
By becoming part of Cognizant, Meritsoft will have access to Cognizant's knowledge, resources and scale to accelerate growth as it continues to innovate on its FINBOS platform for post-trade solutions, Meritsoft co-founder and CEO Kerril Burke said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU