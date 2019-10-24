Rajasthan bypoll results: Congress's Rita Chaudhary wins Mandawa seat

Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary on Thursday won the Mandawa assembly bypoll in Rajasthan by a margin of 33,704 votes.

Chaudhary defeated BJP's Sushila Sigra.



I received huge support from women and youth this time and I was sure of my victory, Chaudhary said in Jhunjhunu.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot congratulated Chaudhary on the victory.

