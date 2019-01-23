Rajasthan CM Gehlot welcomes Priyanka's entry into politics

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics, saying it will strengthen the Congress and party president Rahul Gandhi's agenda for the country.
"It used to be discussed in media, common people and among workers that when will Priyanka Gandhi come into politics. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed her. Congress will be strengthened by this," Gehlot told reporters.
"This will also strengthen the agenda of Rahul Gandhi for the country, for ending Modi rule and for sending fascist powers back home," he said.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.
