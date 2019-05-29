JUST IN
Cong leader urges Kerala govt to reopen schools after Ramzan

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala Wednesday wanted reopening of schools in Kerala to be delayed till June 6 instead of earlier decided June 3 in view of Ramzan.

Opposition leaders including Chennithala, UDF leaders M K Muneer, P J Joseph and Anoop Jacob shot off a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Education Minister seeking extending the vacation by three more days keeping in mind the festival date.

"There are chances that the Ramzan may be celebrated on June 4 or 5 and hence it would be better if the schools would reopen on June 6," the leaders said in the letter.

Chennithala had also demanded this in the Assembly.

The government is yet to take or announce any decision in this regard.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 18:10 IST

