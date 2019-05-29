Cong leader urges Kerala govt to reopen schools after Ramzan

Ramesh Wednesday wanted reopening of schools in to be delayed till June 6 instead of earlier decided June 3 in view of Ramzan.

Opposition leaders including Chennithala, UDF leaders M K Muneer, P J and shot off a letter to and the seeking extending the vacation by three more days keeping in mind the festival date.

"There are chances that the Ramzan may be celebrated on June 4 or 5 and hence it would be better if the schools would reopen on June 6," the leaders said in the letter.

had also demanded this in the Assembly.

The government is yet to take or announce any decision in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)