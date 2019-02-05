Cong MLA loses cool, gesticulates at BJP member inside House

Assam MLA Rupjyoti Tuesday lost his cool, shouted and angrily gesticulated at inside the Assembly after the ruling party member interrupted an argument between the opposition member and the

Tempers soared in the House during the Question Hour when did not allow to ask supplementary questions, that followed a comment by

wanted to ask a question about fund release to tea gardens after the reply of the concerned on MLA fund allocation for local area development.

Goswami did not allow Kurmi to ask, saying that four supplementary questions have been raised instead of the stipulated two, and senior member already put forward a question to the

When Kurmi insisted, Goswami asked him to raise it later.

As Kurmi kept speaking, stood up and remarked that the MLA has a tendency of disobeying the

Angered by this comment, Kurmi started shouting, pointing his finger at Momin, and gesticulated frantically.

Goswami then got up on his feet and asked him to be quiet and sit down.

With Kurmi continuing to shout, the Speaker urged other Congress MLAs to make him calm down, or else Goswami would have to take "a harsh decision".

Party member then left his own seat, went to Kurmi and tried to pacify him.

Other Congress MLAs, including their Rakibul Hussain, also asked him to calm down. of opposition Debabrata Saikia was not present in the House at that time.

The Congress MLA finally settled down and resumed his seat.

The opposition members also asked why Momin interrupted their party colleague when he was talking to the Speaker.

Goswami said, "This is too much. I cannot run the House this way. The issue we are discussing is a serious one and all raised hands. But I cannot allow everyone to speak.

"If we behave like this, what message are we giving from here? Everyone in the state are seeing you (MLAs) as I have allowed direct live telecast from the House," he said.

