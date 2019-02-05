Renault-Nissan to work with Google's Waymo on driverless cars: report

The three-way alliance of Renault, and is planning a deal to work with Google's to jointly develop self-driving taxis, Japan's Nikkei said Tuesday.

The three automakers are finalising tie-up negotiations with Waymo, a Google-affiliated developer of self-driving car technology, the business daily said on its website.

The two sides are expected to announce details of the deal "as early as this spring," it added.

One project that the joint operation is considering would involve developing unmanned taxis using and other vehicles under a new system that handles reservation and payments, the newspaper said.

In September last year, the alliance decided to use a for their cars' information systems, and the has already forged similar deals with Chrysler Automobiles and

The report comes as the alliance reels from the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the auto tycoon who forged and led the partnership before his shock November 19 detention.

His arrest and subsequent indictment on three charges has exposed rifts between and Renault, which, together with Mitsubishi, make up the world's top-selling group.

Born in a lab devoted to big-vision new technology, became a subsidiary of parent company in 2016.

already runs a in Phoenix,

Those taking part in the service can use a application to summon autonomous vehicles any time of day to get about in an area about 100 square miles at its maximum, according to Waymo chief

The firm last year announced it was adding as many as 62,000 Chrysler minivans to its autonomous fleet in an expanded collaboration announced by the

