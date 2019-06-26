Cong to prepare 'white paper' on Ker's financial status

The Opposition in will prepare a 'white paper' on the financial status of the state.

A seven-member committee headed by V D Satheeshan MLA has been constituted by Ramesh Chennithala, the said in a release.

"The treasury is empty and the state is facing the biggest financial crisis. Not only the development activities have halted, but it is becoming difficult to find funds for day-to-day activities.

The is hiding these facts deliberately and reducing the funds for the projects," the release said.

It also claimed administration of local bodies has been halted due to the state government's apathy and lack of financial management.

Apart from Satheeshan the committee comprises MLAs K S Sabarinathan, K N A Khader, M Ummer, Monce Joseph, Jayaraj and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)