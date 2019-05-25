Cong Working Committee meets to review LS debacle

Top leaders from across the country Saturday got together to review the party's drubbing in the polls, as the Working Committee meeting got underway here.

The CWC meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, is being attended by Sonia Gandhi, former Manmohan Singh, (East) in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and ministers of four party-ruled states -- Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, -- and of the Union Territory Puducherry.

The meeting of the party's highest decision-making body will go into the reasons behind the party's debacle and discus as to why its poll narrative failed to convince the people.

There were speculations that Congress might offer his resignation taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the polls. However, a Cong source said that reports about Gandhi offering to resign "is wrong".

Senior leader and former Union P Chidambaram was also present in the meeting alongside other party colleagues including AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sheila Dikshit, Mallikarjun kharge, Ambika Soni, and

CM Amarinder Singh and CM also attended the meeting along with their counterpart Bhupesh Baghel.

Though the Congress improved on its 2014 tally of 44, it could win just 52 seats this year. In 18 states and Union Territories, the party could not open its account.

Murmurs are already appearing within the party over taking responsibility for its poor performance, with some of its leaders already sending in their resignations.

Congress and Odisha Congress have announced their resignations from the post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)