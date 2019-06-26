Coolpad plans to invest $500 mn in India over next 5 years

Chinese maker Technologies plans to invest USD 500 million (about Rs 3,500 crore) in over the next five years to ramp up and push sales, a said Wednesday.

"We are making plans for five years and not one or two years. Our plan is to invest USD 500 million over the next five years. It will be on materials, marketing, operations, expanding sales team and after sales services," Technologies said on sidelines of an event to launch Cool 3 plus models.

The company announced re-entry to sales after a gap of around eight months with launch of two variants of Cool 3 Plus for Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,499 per unit.

"This year we have achived sales of 1 million With entry into channels through Amazon, we expect to reach 3 million by the end of this year," Coolpad Business Head said.

The company is also planning to double its reach across in the country with focus on north and northeast region.

It plans to sell phones made in India through its Noida-based electronic contract manufacturing partner MCM Telecom Equipment.

"We will start PCB (motherboard) in India of Cool 3 Plus from August and we will keep adding new models," Yuan said.

He said the company is also getting ready with its which will be launched early next year.

"Indian launch of will depend on the readiness of the network," Yuan said.

He said the company started investing in technology way back in 2012 and has filed 800 patent applications for the next

"We have been granted 120 device to device 5G patents. We are also in talks with and on in our smartphones," Yuan said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)