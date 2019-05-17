Copper futures fall 0.7% on profit-booking

prices traded lower 0.7 per cent to Rs 425.40 per kg in futures market Friday as speculators reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in June contracts 3, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 425.40 per kg in a business turnover of 18,254 lots.

Analysts said participants reduced their holdings to book-profits at current levels amid weak demand at the spot market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)