Copper futures fall 0.7% on profit-booking

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Copper prices traded lower 0.7 per cent to Rs 425.40 per kg in futures market Friday as speculators reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June contracts shed Rs 3, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 425.40 per kg in a business turnover of 18,254 lots.

Analysts said participants reduced their holdings to book-profits at current levels amid weak demand at the spot market.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 14:11 IST

