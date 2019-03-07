JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cabinet nod to NHPC acquiring Lanco's Teesta hydro-electric project

Cyient to develop an outage planning portal for UK Power
Business Standard

Copper futures slide 0.47 per cent on muted demand, global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Copper prices eased by 0.47 per cent to Rs 452.85 per kg in futures trade Thursday as participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand from consuming industries in the spot market.

Besides, a weak trend at the global market too weighed on the prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April shed Rs 2.15, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 452.85 per kg.

Marketmen said offloading of positions by traders due to a weak trend in the domestic spot market led to the fall in copper prices at futures trade here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements