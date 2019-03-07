Copper futures slide 0.47 per cent on muted demand, global cues

prices eased by 0.47 per cent to Rs 452.85 per kg in futures trade Thursday as participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand from consuming industries in the spot market.

Besides, a weak trend at the global market too weighed on the prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in 2.15, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 452.85 per kg.

Marketmen said offloading of positions by traders due to a weak trend in the domestic spot market led to the fall in prices at futures trade here.

