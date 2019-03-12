Copper prices rise on upbeat cues

price rose by 0.73 per cent to Rs 453.30 per kg as speculators extended their holdings amid a healthy trend in base metals overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, to be delivered in April rose by Rs 3.30, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 453.30 per kg in a business turnover of 14,258 lots.

Upbeat demand at the domestic physical market also led to the rise in prices at futures trade here, analysts said.

Globally, at the London Exchange (LME), copper three-month delivery strengthened 0.19 per cent to USD 6,407 per tonne.

