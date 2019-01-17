Coriander futures dip 1.18 pc on subdued demand

Coriander prices fell 1.18 per cent to Rs 6,512 per in futures trade Thursday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander price for delivery in April declined by Rs 78, or 1.18 per cent, to Rs 6,512 per with an open interest of 28,610 lots.

On similar lines, coriander for May too traded down by Rs 92, or 1.38 per cent, at Rs 6,595. The open interest of the contract stood at 2,200 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)