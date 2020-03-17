Coronavirus: Kendriya Vidyalayas, pvt schools to announce results online

Kendriya vidyalayas in the capital and several have decided to announce annual results online rather than holding parent-teacher meetings for the purpose.

"Parents will be given results this year through email and WhatsApp. Any discussion or query about their ward's performance can be pursued with teachers telephonically or after the schools reopen," a senior Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) official said.

Several in Delhi and the Capital Region (NCR) are also resorting to alternative measures than PTMs for announcing results.



Mount Carmel school in Dwarka has sent advisory to parents that results will be issued online.

"I will get to access my wards result online as this will also help in reducing human contact which is an advisable thing to do considering the crisis," a parent said.

Amity International Schools in Delhi-NCR have already announced their results online.

"We have announced results of the annual examination online. There were no PTMs conducted as these were not advisable at the moment," Amity Group Spokesperson Savita Mehta said.

Vandana International School in Dwarka conducted PTMs for announcement of results but in a phased-wise manner.

"PTM was conducted for one class on a particular day and was spread across the school to ensure there is maximum distancing. Only one parent was allowed to go inside at a time to ensure there is no crowding," a parent said.

Schools in Delhi and NCR are closed till March 31 in view of though exams are being conducted.

The government has taken a number of steps to detect and prevent the spread of coronavirus, which is showing an upward trend in the country and has claimed three lives and infected 137 people so far.