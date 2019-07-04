Corruption cases against 36 CBI officers in past three years: Govt

As many as 36 CBI officers faced corruption charges in the past three years, the government said on Thursday.

"The CBI has a robust mechanism to deal with internal vigilance matters and complaints of corruption against its own officers. During the years from 2016 till May 31, 2019, on the basis of complaints received and information developed by the CBI on its own, 10 preliminary Enquiries and 20 Regular Cases have been registered against 36 CBI officers and others," it said.

As per the data maintained in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), during the period from January 2016 to July 2, 2019, seven complaints involving six officers (in two complaints, names of the CBI officers were not mentioned) of the Central Bureau of Investigation, where specific and verifiable facts alleging corruption, were taken cognisance of, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

These complaints have been referred by the CVC to Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), CBI, for investigation and report, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)