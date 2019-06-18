Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on tepid demand

fell 0.54 per cent to Rs 2,866 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as speculators off-loaded their holdings in tune with a weak trend at the spot market.

Marketmen said, slack in demand from cattle-feed makers mainly kept pressure on oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, oil cake to be delivered in July contracts fell by Rs 15.5, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 2,866 per quintal with an open interest of 56,310 lots.

However, for August contracts rose by Rs 16, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 2,913.5 per quintal with a business turnover of 21,800 open lots.

