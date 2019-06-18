Major terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, huge cache of arms seized

A major terrorist hideout was busted in district of Jammu and on Tuesday, leading to seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint operation of the and police in Gursai area of the district, said Ramesh Kumar Angral, Senior of Police,

Six pistols and an AK assault rifle were seized. Four of the pistols were of Pakistan-make, while two others were made in the US, the told

Besides the AK assault rifle and pistols, the other recoveries made include three AK magazines with 90 rounds, 10 pistol magazines, one Chinese grenade and six PIKA rounds, Angral said.

He said some Pakistani currency, eatables and clothes, mobile phone with a SIM card, a knife and a nail cutter were also recovered.

Angral said no one was arrested during the operation.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, the said.

