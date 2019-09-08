PM Modi condoles Jethmalani's death, says India has lost exceptional lawyer

Prime Minister on Sunday condoled the death of Ram Jethmalani, saying the country has lost an exceptional lawyer and an iconic figure who made rich contributions in courts and Parliament.

In the passing away of Shri Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. pic.twitter.com/8fItp9RyTk — (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday.



Modi said Jethmalani was "witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject".

