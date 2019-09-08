JUST IN
Ram Jethmalani, top lawyer and former union minister, dies at 95
PM Modi condoles Jethmalani's death, says India has lost exceptional lawyer

Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Ram Jethmalani, saying the country has lost an exceptional lawyer and an iconic figure who made rich contributions in courts and Parliament.

Modi said Jethmalani was "witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject".

"In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament," the prime minister tweeted.
