Court awards 6-month jail term, imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on AAP MLA for assault during poll campaign

A Delhi court Thursday awarded six-month jail term to AAP MLA Som Dutt for assaulting a man during the 2015 Assembly election campaign.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Dutt, who was convicted by the court last week.
Dutt, the legislator from the Sadar Bazar constituency here, was held guilty under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt without provocation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"There is no doubt that on January 10, 2015 at around 8 pm, Som Dutt, along with his 50 supporters, went to flat No. 13 where the complainant was present. The complainant was beaten and assaulted by the accused and his associates due to which he suffered grievous injury," the court had said while convicting Dutt.
