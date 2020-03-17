Disinfect planes every 24 hrs, hand sanitisers a must: DGCA to Airlines

Aviation regulator on Tuesday asked airlines to disinfect and deep-clean each plane at least once in 24 hours and place hand sanitizers in lavatories and galleys of each aircraft in view of pandemic.

Moreover, the regulator said in its circular that all planes should have one or more universal precaution kit.

"Such kit should be used to protect crew members who are assisting potentially infectious cases of suspected Covid-19 and in cleaning up and correctly discarding any potentially infectious contents," the added.



