Top headlines: India takes stock of coronavirus impact; YES Bank 'normal'
Disinfect planes every 24 hrs, hand sanitisers a must: DGCA to Airlines

The regulator said in its circular that all planes should have one or more universal precaution kit.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DGCA asked airlines to disinfect and deep-clean each plane at least once in 24 hours | Photo: Shutterstock

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday asked airlines to disinfect and deep-clean each plane at least once in 24 hours and place hand sanitizers in lavatories and galleys of each aircraft in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the regulator said in its circular that all planes should have one or more universal precaution kit.

"Such kit should be used to protect crew members who are assisting potentially infectious cases of suspected Covid-19 and in cleaning up and correctly discarding any potentially infectious contents," the DGCA added.

 
First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 18:06 IST

