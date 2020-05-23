COVID-19: MP reports 201 new cases, nine deaths on Saturday

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday



reported 201 new COVID-19 cases, including 83 in worst-hit Indore, and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 6,371 and fatalities to 281, state health officials said.

Two deaths each were reported from Indore, Bhopal and Burhanpur while one person each succumbed to the infection in Khandwa, Dhar and Sagar, they said.

So far, 3,267 persons have recovered, leaving MP with 2,823 active cases.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 2,933 with 83 new cases on Saturday, and the death toll now stands at 111, as per a health bulletin.

It said 38 new patients were detected in Bhopal, 27 in Ujjain, eight in Khandwa, seven in Dewas, five in Jabalpur, four each in Betul, Burhanpur, Ashok Nagar and Dindori, two each in Dhar, Gwalior, Mandsaur, Sagar and Balaghat and one each in Khargone, Ratlam, Jhabua, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia and Guna.

Bhopal now has 1,191 COVID-19 cases, Ujjain 531, Khandwa 216, Burhanpur 213, Jabalpur 199, Khargone 115 and Dhar 109, as per the bulletin.

In Gwalior the number of cases is 92, in Mandsaur 85, Dewas 80, Sagar 59, Ratlam 31, Betul 13, Jhabua 12, Ashok Nagar 10, Dindori nine, six each in Sheopur and Shivpuri, Datia five, Balaghat three and Guna two.

No new coronavirus case was found in 27 districts since Friday evening, officials said. So far, coronavirus cases have been found in 49 out of 52 districts of the state.

With two deaths each, the number of persons who have succumbed to COVID-19 stands at 42 in Bhopal and 13 in Burhanpur, while it reached 11 in Khandwa, and three each in Dhar and Sagar, the bulletin said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,371, active cases 2,823, new cases 201, death toll 281, recovered 3,267, total number of tested people 1,32,769.

