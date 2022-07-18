Fail to understand why Centre is obstructing Singapore visit, says Kejriwal

-
-
A day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing the delay in getting approval for his planned visit to Singapore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday again said that he doesn't understand why the Centre is obstructing his visit to Singapore.
"The Government of Singapore has specially invited me to present the Delhi Model at the World Cities Summit. I am an elected Chief Minister, I am not some petty criminal; fail to understand why the Centre is blocking my Singapore visit", said Kejriwal while talking to the media amid the ongoing presidential poll.
He added that prominent leaders from all over the world will know about the Delhi Model at the summit which will enhance India's reputation in the international arena.
On Sunday, the Delhi Chief Minister had written to the Prime Minister, alleging that he was not being allowed to go to Singapore. "Blocking a Chief Minister from attending such an event is against the interests of the nation. Kindly grant permission," the letter read.
The summit will be held in Singapore between July 31 and August 3 where leaders from across the world have been invited to share best practices and ideas for cities to emerge as more livable, sustainable and resilient.
As he came to vote in the presidential poll, Kejriwal also raised an objection to the new GST rules. "On one hand, the whole country is struggling with back-breaking inflation and on the other hand, the Central Government has imposed GST on daily commodities and made them more expensive", he said.
He said that the Delhi government is the only one that is providing any respite from the rising inflation through its many schemes. "The entire country is facing a steep price rise and the Centre has increased the cost of food items by imposing GST on them," he stressed.
--IANS
avr/bg
