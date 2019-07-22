CPWD to set up command centre for monitoring department's work across country

The CPWD has decided to set up a 'Central Command and Control Centre' for real-time monitoring of department's work across the country, an official said Monday.

The command centre will also act as an "online knowledge bank" of the Central Public Works Department, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, he said.

According to the CPWD, it will work as a "nerve centre" for the critical operations being executed by the agency.

"There was a need to do real-time monitoring of department's various works. In view of this, CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh has decided to set up a Central Command and Control Centre," the official said.

"All specialised activities required for proficient and smooth functioning of this centre will be outsourced," he added.

Other operations to be carried out by the centre include close interaction with CPWD nodal officers nominated for clients, performing as an emergency management platform and monitoring implementation of various MoUs.

"It will also act as a flying squad to provide instant feedback. The command centre will be supervised by the superintending engineer (business activities)," the official said.

The command centre will also conduct a "critical study" of feedbacks and bottlenecks received from clients and suggest corrective measures, he added.

The CPWD looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.

The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.

