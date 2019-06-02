Cricket-WC-2019-AFG-AUS SCORES

Completed scoreboard in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and at Bristol on Saturday:



Afghanistan



Mohammad Shahzad b StarcHazratullah Zazai c Carey bRahmat Shah c Smith b Zampa43Hashmatullah Shahidi st Carey b Zampa18Mohammad Nabi run out (Smith/Carey)Gulbadin Naib c Carey b Stoinis31Najibullah Zadran c Carey b Stoinis51Rashid Khan lbw b Zampa27Dawlat Zadran c Carey bMujeeb Ur Rahman b13Hamid Hasan not outExtras (lb3, nb1, w8)12Total (all out, 38.2 overs)207Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Shahzad), 2-5 (Zazai), 3-56 (Shahidi), 4-75 (Rahmat), 5-77 (Nabi), 6-160 (Gulbadin), 7-162 (Najibullah), 8-166 (Dawlat), 9-205 (Rashid), 10-207 (Mujib) Bowling: Starc 7-1-31-1 (2w); Cummins 8.2-0-40-3 (1nb, 1w); Coulter-Nile 8-1-36-0 (2w); Stoinis 7-1-37-2 (3w); Zampa 8-0-60-3;(target 208) A. Finch c Mujeeb b Gulbadin66D. Warner not out89U. Khawaja lbw b Rashid Khan15S. Smith c Hazratullah b Mujeeb18G. Maxwell not outExtras (lb1, nb2, w14)17Total (three wickets, 34.5 overs)209Did not bat: M Stoinis, A Carey, N Coulter-Nile, P Cummins, M Starc, A of wickets: 1-96 (Finch), 2-156 (Khawaja), 3-205 (Smith) Bowling: Mujeeb 4.5-0-45-1; Hasan 6-2-15-0 (1w); Dawlat 5-0-32-0 (1nb, 1w); Gulbadin 5-0-32-1 (1nb, 2w); Nabi 6-0-32-0 (2w); Rashid 8-0-52-1; Result: won by seven wicketsToss: Afghanistan Umpires: (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK)TV umpire: (ENG) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

