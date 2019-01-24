CRPF sub-inspector arrested for dowry harassment

-
A CRPF sub-inspector has been arrested for reportedly harassing his wife for dowry at Nara village here, police said Thursday.
A case was registered against CRPF Sub-inspector Vinit Kumar and two others on Wednesday following a complaint by Kumar's wife, SHO Meenakshi Sharma said.
The CRPF official was posted in Delhi, she said.
