CRPF sub-inspector arrested for dowry harassment

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A CRPF sub-inspector has been arrested for reportedly harassing his wife for dowry at Nara village here, police said Thursday.

A case was registered against CRPF Sub-inspector Vinit Kumar and two others on Wednesday following a complaint by Kumar's wife, SHO Meenakshi Sharma said.

The CRPF official was posted in Delhi, she said.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 10:15 IST

