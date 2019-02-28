CRPF trooper who survived Pulwama attack returns home

Two weeks after he was injured in the terror attack that left 40 of his colleagues dead, Thursday returned to his native village here and celebrated his daughter's birthday.

The trooper received a grand welcome at his village Aabadi Sakhni on Wednesday evening as he was greeted by a large number of locals as well as political leaders including those from the ruling

Not willing to speak about terror attack, Kumar said he was happy to celebrate the birthday of his daughter, who turned two on Thursday.

"I am very happy that I am celebrating the second birthday of my beloved daughter Jyoti," he said.

Asked about his injuries, the who had joined the force in 2011 said, "My head and hands were injured. Now I am better and ready to leave home on call (of duty)."



Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14 orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Following the incident, bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC).

The (CRPF) jawan's father too was overjoyed to see his son back home.

"I am feeling very happy, as my son is in front of me and celebrating his daughters birthday," an emotional Satyanarayan Kumar said.

"A lot of people including political leaders came to meet us, but no one from district administration came," he rued.

"I saw him on television when (Union) went to meet the injured soldiers at He called me that time and informed me about Deoria's martyr but didn't tell me a word about his injury," he said further.

