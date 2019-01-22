Gold marginally down in futures trade on weak global cues

Gold prices fell by Rs 7 to Rs 32,036 per 10 grams in futures trade Tuesday as participants trimmed their positions to book profits amid a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was trading lower by Rs 7, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 32,036 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 615 lots.

Analysts said apart from the profit-booking at current



levels by speculators, a weakening trend overseas, as a firmer dollar made bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies, weighed on the in futures trade.

Globally, gold fell 0.13 per cent to USD 1,278.90 an ounce in

