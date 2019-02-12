Curfew in Imphal amid protests over Citizenship Bill

An indefinite was imposed in capital Imphal on Tuesday and mobile internet services suspended till February 16 across the state in view of the continued protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, officials said.

The state capital straddles Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The authorities clamped in the state capital amid reports that the contentious bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The legislation was, however, not presented in the

Security was strengthened at the residences of MLAs and ministers, including that of N Biren Singh, officials said.

While roads were deserted in both the districts, police personnel were seen informing people through loud speakers about imposition of the and asking them to stay indoors.

Security forces have also set up barricades on major roads.

Markets, schools, colleges and offices were closed, officials said.

Political parties in the Northeast, including BJP allies, are vehemently opposing the bill that was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8. The Centre had said it will try to get it passedd by the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session.

Notwithstanding Narendra Modi's attempts to assuage the concerns of various political parties that the proposed law will not compromise the interests of people of the region, has threatened to pull his out of the BJP-led NDA if the Rajya Sabha passes the Bill.

Arunachal Pradesh and his counterpart N Biren Singh met on Monday and requested him not to table the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Both Khandu and Singh are BJP chief ministers.

The bill seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, and who fled persecution, after six years of residence in India, instead of 12 years, which is currently the norm, even if they do not possess any document.

The indigenous people of the region are apprehending that if the law is enacted, it will endanger their livelihood and identity.

No major incident of violence was, meanwhile, reported from any part of on Tuesday.

