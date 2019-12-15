Citizenship Act protests: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said.

Curfew was relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm in Dibrugarh west, Naharkatia, Tenughat and some other places in the district from 7 am to 4 pm, officials said.

Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road in Guwahati town.

Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city.

Petrol pumps in the city have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel.

Police are using loudspeakers to inform the public about the relaxation, he added.

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the city and other parts of the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew.