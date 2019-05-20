Dalmia Bharat Sugar posts Q4 net profit of Rs 46.18 cr

Bharat Sugar and Industries Monday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 46.18 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal on strong sales.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 12.56 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Net income increased to Rs 589.08 crore during January-March quarter from Rs 492.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses also rose to Rs 541.18 crore as compared with Rs 526.45 crore in January-March last year.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.60 per share of face value Rs 2 each.

Bharat Sugar and Industries said in was commissioned this January after expanding the capacity to 120 kilo litres per day (KLPD) from 80 KLPD.

The company has business interests in integrated sugar (including cogen and distillery), windfarms, magnesite and miscellaneous businesses.

It has three sugar factories in (Jawaharpur, Nigohi and Ramgarh) and two in (Kolhapur and Sangli).

