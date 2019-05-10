Dalmia Bharat standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 114.81% to Rs 58.00 crore

Net profit of Bharat rose 150.00% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 114.81% to Rs 58.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.28% to Rs 101.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 164.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

