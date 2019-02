Dananjaya allowed to resume bowling in Int'l cricket

The International Council (ICC) Monday cleared spinner Dananjaya to resume in international following the Sri Lankan's remedial work and a subsequent remodelling of suspect action.

According to ICC, Dananjaya's remodelled action was assessed in Chennai on February 2.

It was found that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Regulations.

"Match Officials are still at liberty to report Dananjaya if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the assessment," the ICC stated.

To assist the match officials, they will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler's remodeled legal bowling action.

Dananjaya was suspended from bowling after being reported during the first Test against England in Galle from 6-10 November and subsequently underwent an independent assessment of his bowling action in on November 23, following which he was barred from bowling in international

