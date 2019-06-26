Lord Vitthal devotees arrive in Pune en route to Pandharpur

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Amid chants of Jai hari Vitthal and Shri hari Vitthal, thousands of 'warkaris' reached Pune carrying the 'palkhis' (palanquins) of saint-poets Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram Maharaj.

Both the palanquins, en route to Pandharpur, will take a halt in Pune Thursday before proceeding to their onward journey to the temple town in Solapur district of Maharashtra.

The palkhis of saints Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar started their respective journeys from Dehu and Alandi, respectively, on Pune's outskirts, marking the annual pilgrimage by warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) to Pandharpur.

Both the palanquins of the revered saints arrived in the city at around 6 pm.

Both the palanquins were welcomed by Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak, members of various social organisations and prominent citizens.

This year too, Sambhaji Bhide, founder of the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, along with his followers, paid obeisance to the palanquins here.

The police had Monday issued a notice to the right- wing outfit, asking its members not to possess weapons or create law and order problem during the procession.

In 2017, Bhide and his followers were booked by the police for allegedly "obstructing" the waari (procession) and shouting slogans.

The annual pilgrimage by warkaris on foot will conclude at Pandharpur, the seat of God Vitthal, on Ashadhi Ekadashi next month.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 23:55 IST

