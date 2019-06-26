Lord Vitthal devotees arrive in Pune en route to Pandharpur

Amid chants of and Shri hari Vitthal, thousands of 'warkaris' reached carrying the 'palkhis' (palanquins) of saint-poets and Maharaj.

Both the palanquins, en route to Pandharpur, will take a halt in Thursday before proceeding to their onward journey to the temple town in Solapur district of

The palkhis of saints and started their respective journeys from Dehu and Alandi, respectively, on Pune's outskirts, marking the annual pilgrimage by warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) to Pandharpur.

Both the palanquins of the revered saints arrived in the city at around 6 pm.

Both the palanquins were welcomed by Mukta Tilak, members of various social organisations and prominent citizens.

This year too, Sambhaji Bhide, founder of the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, along with his followers, paid obeisance to the palanquins here.

The police had Monday issued a notice to the right- wing outfit, asking its members not to possess weapons or create law and order problem during the procession.

In 2017, Bhide and his followers were booked by the police for allegedly "obstructing" the waari (procession) and shouting slogans.

The annual pilgrimage by warkaris on foot will conclude at Pandharpur, the seat of God Vitthal, on Ashadhi Ekadashi next month.

