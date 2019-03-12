Debt-ridden man commits suicide after killing son, daughter in Ghaziabad

A 42-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly committed here Tuesday after killing two of his three children by poisoning them, police said.

Sundar Pal's body was found hanging from the ceiling of his room, while the bodies of Tushar (5) and Mahee (12) were found on the bed, they said.

Pal had gone to sleep in the room along with the two children on Monday night as his wife, Sashi, and five-year-old son, Naman, slept in another room, officials said.

The bodies were discovered at around 2 am, of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said.

Prima facie, it seems that Pal fed the children poison-laced sweets and later, killed himself, he said.

A note has been found from Pal's room in which he has mentioned that he was neck-deep in debt and was facing a financial crunch, police said.

There is also a mention of a rejected bank loan, they said.

Pal owned an eatery in Himachal Pradesh's district and a taxi but was unable to make ends meet, Kumar said.

He had also borrowed money from some locals to meet his expenses, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

