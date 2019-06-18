JUST IN
Def Min Rajnath, Army chief pay homage to Major killed in Kashmir encounter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Tuesday paid homage to Major Ketan Sharma who died fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The 29-year-old officer was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir district Monday. A militant was also killed in the gun fight which broke out after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

Singh and Rawat laid wreath on the body of Sharma at the Palam Technical Area here.

"Paid tributes to Major Ketan Sharma who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting against the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Major Sharma fought valiantly like a true soldier. My heart goes out to his bereaved family," Singh tweeted.

The body was later taken to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh from where the officer hails.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 20:50 IST

