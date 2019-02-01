President Xi 'hates' doping, vows tough stance for Beijing 2022

Chinese has declared that he "hates" doping, laying out a tough stance against at the 2022

Doping has overshadowed the Games in recent years, with barred from last year's competition in Pyeongchang because of performance-enhancing drugs.

Doping has also tainted China's sporting record in the past decade, with some athletes stripped of Olympic medals.

Meeting with in Beijing, Xi said he personally objected to doping and that has "a clear and very strong policy" on the use of drugs in sport.

"I myself hate it," Xi said at Thursday's meeting, according to the official Olympic website.

"I would prefer to have clean Chinese athletes than a gold medal, or any medal at all."



Chinese athletes who use performance-enhancing drugs will receive criminal punishments and jail terms as of this year, the official agency reported in December.

In 2017, a Chinese doctor told German media that there had been a systematic doping programme in during the 1980s and 1990s across a range of Bach this week visited 2022 facilities, including the downhill competition site, and said progress on venue construction was "very impressive".

"For every venue we have visited here, we could see what the use for it would be after the so that the Chinese people can then really enjoy winter "



hosted and will be the first city to have staged both a Summer and

