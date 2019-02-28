Del Potro withdraws from Indian Wells with knee injury

Defending champion has withdrawn from next month's Open because of a

Del Potro said Wednesday through tournament officials that he's been advised to rest by his doctors and he hopes to return to action soon. He defeated to win his first Masters 1000 title last year in the desert.

The fourth-ranked Argentine lost in the quarterfinals of last week's Delray Beach Open in It was del Potro's first tournament since injuring his knee at the Masters in October.

Del Potro had already pulled out of this week's Mexican Open in Acapulco, which he won last year. He also missed in January.

With del Potro's withdrawal, Taro Daniel of moves into the men's draw. The women's draw already lost two-time winner Maria Sharapova, who withdrew with a The tournament runs March 6-17 in Indian Wells.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)